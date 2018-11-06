Darnell wins annual Aycock service award

Charles Darnell of Rayville was the winner of the Sellers Aycock Jr., Service Award for 2018 at the annual awards banquet held at the First United Methodist Church in Rayville recently.

The Aycock Award is presented by the Rayville Kiwanis Club/Aycock Awards Committee to a person who has voluntarily chosen to donate time and effort for the betterment of the community, whether it be volunteering in schools, veterans affairs, helping a friend or neighbor in need, teaching a child how to read or throw a ball or standing up for causes good for the community.

Charles Darnell is the “go to man” willing to lend a helping hand or take the lead in most any community project.

“I just want to serve my fellow man,” Darnell said in remarks to those in attendance at the banquet.

Also nominated were Deanna Corbett, Dellie B. Hicks, Cyndi Perritt Mix and Billy and Ruthe Coenen. All nominees received the Rayville Kiwanis Club award of excellence for outstanding community service.

Roma Kidd, executive director of ARCO was the keynote speaker for the evening, speaking on the importance of volunteering. ARCO is a non-profit agency headquartered in Monroe that provides services to persons with developmental disabilities, including young children in Richland Parish. Henry Cumpton and Laura Wood were the masters of ceremony.