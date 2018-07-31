D.A.R.E. officers enjoy family night at training

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley and Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell co-hosted Family Night July 18 at the Louisiana Purchase Garden and Zoo for the 27th Annual Training Conference of the Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officers Association.

R.P.S.O. and O.P.S.O. served hamburgers and hot dogs to more than 400 D.A.R.E Officers and their families.

R.P.S.O also entered the new D.A.R.E. Unit in the annual car show held at every conference.

Sheriff Gilley would also like to thank Citizens Progressive Bank, Guaranty Bank, and Laura Woods State Farm for their contributions to make this week long conference a great success.