DAR names Good Citizen award winners

The Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, has announced the recipients of its annual Good Citizens Award.

One senior from each school has been selected as the DAR Good Citizen for 2019. They were selected by faculty members and classmates as a student who best demonstrates the qualities of a good citizen. Those qualities are dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The Boeuf River Chapter of the DAR would like to congratulate school winners Anna Raley of Delhi Charter School, Taylor Spruill of Delhi High School, Annaliese Russell of Mangham High School, James Powell of Rayville High School and Keisha Patel of Riverfield Academy.

These students were asked to submit information that showed how they have demonstrated the qualities of a good citizen along with letters of recommendations and an essay. This was sent for judging.

The Beouf River Chapter of the DAR winner is Annaliese Russell of Mangham High School. She is the daughter of Clay and Becky Russell and has been extremely active in school, church, and the community. She was BETA fundraising director for two years, serving as president this year. She has been on mission trips to the Yucatan peninsula four times and to India once. She organized a toy drive in her community and collected toys for orphaned children in Mexico. Russell also created her own calligraphy business, where she creates hand-lettered wooden signs and sells them online and locally.

A special thank you goes out to the guidance counselors in each of the five schools. They helped coordinate the selection of their school winners as well as supervising the essay portion of the competition.