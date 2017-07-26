DA’s office secures felony convictions

Fifth Judicial District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster announced this week that his office secured 18 felony convictions July 11-17 in 5th District Court.

Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over the cases which were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Will R. Barham.

Notable convictions according to Lancaster were as follows:

• Frederick Fudickar, Jr., 34, of Delhi, pled guilty as charged to all felony counts shortly before his jury trial was scheduled to commence on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine.

He is set for sentencing on Sept. 13 and faces up to 15 years in prison.

• Billy Meadows, 35, of Winnsboro, was convicted at trial and sentenced to serve the remainder of his natural life in prison at hard labor under Louisiana’s Habitual Offender Law in connection with his involvement in the death of a two year old child in July of 2015.

• Jacob Stein, 21, of Baskin, was convicted of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He is set for sentencing on Sept. 13 and faces up to 25 years in prison.

• Anthony D. Addison, 44, of Winnsboro, was convicted of two counts of simple burglary, and one count of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

He received a 10 year hard labor prison sentence.

Lancaster expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Winnsboro Police Department, Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

He also expressed appreciation to Judge Doughty and Assistant District Attorney Barham for their work in regard to the cases.