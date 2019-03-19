Cupits entertain Saints Alive during February meeting

Saints Alive, a ministry of First Baptist Church, held its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 25.

Saints Alive meets during the months of September through May. Anyone 50 or over is invited to join. Membership dues are $10 per person for the year. We have delicious meals, wonderful Christian entertainment and ministry and the best fellowship ever. Come for a visit, and then if you would like to join, you are most welcome.

The meeting was opened by our President Judy Slayter. The tables were colorfully and tastefully decorated in an eclectic style by Delores and Glenda Belcher. It was great to meet with our fellow Saints, and we welcomed the following visitors: Gerri and Harold Cupit, Diana and David Ratcliff, Judi and Dell Murphy, Kate Gilley and Brenda Shires.

Prayer requests were received, and then Pastor Mike Jackson led in prayer. Our chaplain Ralph Odom was unable to attend the event. The visitors and birthday honorees for January were recognized. Everyone joined to sing Happy Birthday to those turning one year younger.

The menu was potluck, and our members did not disappoint. There was a wonderful variety of homemade dishes and the usual tempting desserts. We appreciate those who help serve each month. Doing the honors at this event were Louise Cater, Glenda Belcher, Donnie Lee, Betty Jo Gray and Ed Greer with the much-appreciated assistance of “Peaches.”

The entertainment for the evening was provided by Gerri and Harold Cupit from Oak Grove. The Cupits has been singing together for over 40 years and blessed everyone with their exceptional and heart-felt vocal ministry.

Our next meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 25th, at 6 p.m., will be catered. Our special musical guests will be the Sanctuary Quartet. We invite others to join us for a time of fellowship, good eating and wonderful ministry.