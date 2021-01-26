Crowded field qualifies for congressional race

Qualifying ended Friday in Richland Parish for the March 20 elections.

Items on the ballot include a special election for U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District, Police Juror District 1 and a property tax renewal for Hospital Service District No. 1-A.

Candidates qualifying to seek the 5th Congressional District spot included Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; Jim Davis of Monroe; Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell; Jessica Honsinger Hollister, a Democrat from Bogalusa; Robert Lansden, a Republican from Ponchatoula; Julia Letlow, a Republican from Rayville; Jaycee Magnuson, a Republican from Opelousas; Horace Melton III, a Republican from Shreveport; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, an independent from Ponchatoula; Richard H. Pannell, a Republican from Dry Prong; Sancha Smith, a Republican from Opelousas; and Errol Victor Sr., a Republican from Slidell.

Candidates for the position District 1 police juror are Steven “Doug” Craig II of Delhi and Scott Johnson of Delhi.

The tax renewal would decide whether the Delhi Hospital should levy and collect a special tax of 7.90 mills which would bring in an estimated $774,958 annually for a period of ten years for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, improving and operating the hospital facilities of the district.

The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Feb. 17 and Feb. 27 for registering using Geaux Vote online.

Mail ballots must be requested by March 16 and mail-in ballots must be returned by March 19.

Early voting will be held from March 6-13.