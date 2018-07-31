Community urged to join in prayer at the flag

The community is invited to join together for a morning of prayer Aug. 4 at the Rayville High School flag pole for a morning of prayer.

The gathering will begin at 7:45 a.m., with the program including a short time of worship, reading and individual prayer to be held from 8 to 8:30 a.m.

Rayville First Baptist Church, located at 802 MLK St., Rayville will also host a prayer breakfast at 9.m. for the community.

Organizer Deanna Harrison said the event is designed to be “a morning of prayer for our youth, children and community. We are looking foward to asking those involved with our children to join in praying over the new semester and new year for the kids,” Harrison said. “This mean we are inviting our teachers, along with our parents, pastors, community leaders, elected officials and youth leaders to join with your families in this special time of prayer. If there ever was a time for prayer, the time is now.”

For additional information and transportation, feel free to contact Harrison at 417-1703 or Erica White at 417-1498.