Community Table joins newspaper’s monthly lineup

The Richland Beacon-News and Delhi Dispatch are adding the feature-rich special magazine American Profile’s Community Table each month.

The first magazine is scheduled to be included in the Dec. 21 edition of the Richland Beacon-News and the Delhi Dispatch.

American Profile offers value-minded, busy families simple solutions for making everyday life easier, more meaningful and more fun.

Regular features include:

• Talk of the Table: News and views from celebrities.

• Good Life Guide: Tips and tools for improving daily life.

• My Favorite Dish: Recipe from a reader or celebrity.

• Smart Shortcut: Quick, easy-to-make recipes.

• Ready Set Shop: Time-saving shopping list featuring ingredients from recipes throughout the issue.

American Profile has a circulation of six million and reaches 16 million readers.