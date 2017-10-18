Coenen to speak at Aycock Awards

Billy Coenen, former district attorney for Franklin, Richland and West Carroll parishes will be the keynote speaker at the Sellers Aycock Jr., Service Award Banquet.

Coenen served as city attorney for the towns of Rayville and Delhi for more than 40 years. He retired after 35 years of service to the district attorney’s office and has continued his civil law practice in Rayville.

Five Richland Parish citizens have been nominated for the Sellers Aycock Service Award and will be honored for their service to the community on Oct. 24 at the awards banquet.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center in Rayville.

Tickets to the event are $10 and may be purchased from any member of the Rayville Kiwanis Club or at the door.

Sponsorship for a table for eight is $300. An Italian style dinner will be served.

The event is open to the public.