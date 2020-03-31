COA still hard at work serving Richland seniors

The Richland Voluntary Council on Aging is continuing to provide meals daily to the senior members of the COA.

Hot meals are being delivered to the home bound seniors Monday through Thursday with a frozen meal delivered on Thursday for their Friday meal. The seniors that came into the Rayville and Delhi centers are also being provided with a meal daily. These meals are frozen and picked up once a week on Friday for their meals Monday through Friday of the next week. The Delhi seniors are receiving the same as the Rayville center that come into the center to eat and have activities and socialize with each other.

“We are still asking our home bound and our center seniors to donate a dollar for each meal,” RVCOA Executive Director Mickey Nicholson said. “We are also asking the community to help sponsor a senior with a meal the cost of the sponsorship is $20 per month or $250 a year.”

This will provide a senior with a meal for a month or a year. The sponsor can name the senior they are paying for.

“We are asking each person if you know a senior citizen who is alone to please check on them as often as you can,” Nicholson said. “Our seniors and disabled citizens are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus. Please stay at home to help prevent the spread of this terrible virus. Offer to take them a meal or when you go grocery shopping call and ask if they need something, then take it to their door and drop it off.

“Please pray for our country, our president as well as our doctors, nurses, first responders, police officers and our deputies as they face many people daily. Also, please pray for the COA employees throughout the state as we remain working to serve our seniors. Thanks goes out to each and everyone who are helping in this situation. God is in control.”