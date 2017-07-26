COA hosts fan drive, provides services

The Richland Voluntary Council on Aging is hosting its annual fan drive.

The fans will be used to help the elderly during these extremely high heat levels.

Donations of fans, or money for the Council on Aging to purchase fans, can be made at the Richland Council on Aging, 414 Harrison Street, Rayville, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

The Delhi COA can accept donations between 9 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays.

Seniors may apply at either site during the same hours.

Many seniors need fans to help circulate air to reduce the cost of air conditioning on their electric bills and some do not have air conditioning at all, COA executive director Beth Whatley said.

This is just one of the many services the COA provides for the elderly residents of Richland Parish.

In the past year, the COA has served 12,000 congregate meals at its Delhi and Rayville sites and delivered 17,507 meals to senior citizens at their homes. The COA also provided 266 units of homemaker services to elders and 12 units of nutrition education.

They also provided 2,049 units of transportation to local seniors and 7,279 recreation units while providing 3,371 wellness units and 53 outreach units in addition to 1,876 units of telephoning to make sure seniors were okay.

Board members say the COA provides a wide range of services and helps senior citizens stay active by participating in special events such as attending health fairs and grand openings, prayer breakfasts, weekly Bible study and events such as the Triad Day at the Lake and various other community gatherings like the VFW Crawfish Boil and Kiwanis Pancake Supper.

The COA also provides legal aid and hosts educational classes such as the AARP Defensive driving course and diabetic workshops in addition to health, vision and hearing screenings.