Christmas play slated at Richland Arts Center

Richland Parish students will perform A Christmas play titled Everyone’s Christmas Story Dec. 11-12 at the Richland Arts Center which is located next to Rayville High School and Rayville Junior High School.

“The play will depict a factual representation of the Christmas story,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We hope that everyone who attends will enjoy the performance.”

Daytime performances for students will be held Dec. 11-12.

The public is invited to attend the performance held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.

There is no fee for admission the performances.