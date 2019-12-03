Christmas play slated at Richland Arts Center

Tue, 12/03/2019 - 3:25pm

Richland Parish students will perform A Christmas play titled Everyone’s Christmas Story Dec. 11-12 at the Richland Arts Center which is located next to Rayville High School and Rayville Junior High School.

 “The play will depict a factual representation of the Christmas story,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We hope that everyone who attends will enjoy the performance.”

Daytime performances for students will be held Dec. 11-12. 

The public is invited to attend the performance held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11. 

There is no fee for admission the performances.

