Christmas play slated at Richland Arts Center
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 3:25pm
Richland Parish students will perform A Christmas play titled Everyone’s Christmas Story Dec. 11-12 at the Richland Arts Center which is located next to Rayville High School and Rayville Junior High School.
“The play will depict a factual representation of the Christmas story,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We hope that everyone who attends will enjoy the performance.”
Daytime performances for students will be held Dec. 11-12.
The public is invited to attend the performance held at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
There is no fee for admission the performances.