Christmas parades ready to roll this weekend in parish

The Mangham and Rayville Christmas parades are scheduled to take place with weekend with Rayville’s parade starting in the morning and Mangham’s in the afternoon.

The Rayville Kiwanis Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 1 and will assemble at the First Baptist Church Parking Lot on Louisa Street.

First, second and third cash prizes will be awarded for the best top three floats entered in the parade. Marching groups, schools and churches are urged to participate in making this year’s parade one of the best ever.

Aycock Award Winner Charles Darnell was selected as the Grand Marshall.

The parade will take the same route as last year according to Lee Thomason, president of the Kiwanis Club.

It will begin at the First Baptist Parking lot and go North of Louisa though the downtown area and return South on Julia Street to the point of beginning. All entries are welcome and requested to assemble at the parking lot early. The parade will roll at 10 a.m. under direction of Timmie Ray Thames.

The public is invited to line the parade route and help celebrate the holidays and the kick off to the Christmas season. Santa may make a personal appearance this year. Watch for him.

The Mangham Christmas parade is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 1.

This year’s theme is Jolly Old St. Nicholas. Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Harris and Frances and Debbie Lyles will be serving as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade.

Those wishing to participate are invited to bring floats, decorated vehicles, antique cars or horses. Side by side vehicles and golf carts are welcome but four-wheelers are prohibited.

Everyone participating should be lined up at the elementary school parking lot by 2:30 p.m. Please call the Town of Mangham at 248-2170 for any questions.

The Mangham Junior High School Beta Club will be selling gumbo and hosting an auction after the parade at the Mangham Community Center.