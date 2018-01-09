Chief unopposed in Rayville election

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson will serve another term in office after running unopposed for re-election.

Qualifying for the police chief’s election in Rayville ended Friday with Robinson as the only candidate on the ballot.

Meanwhile, incumbent mayor Harry Lewis will face two challengers for his position in the March 24 municipal election.

He is being challenged by Morgan Moss Jr. of the Green Party and Cassius Clay Muhammad who is running as an independent.

Six candidates are running for the five seats on the Rayville Town Council.

They are Valerie Allen, James Brakefield, Paula Buie Cumpton, Jerry Gordon, Debra K. James and Timothy Tennant.