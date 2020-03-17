Chamber delays date of fourth annual banquet

The Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce will postpone its fourth annual meeting and banquet due to growing health concerns.

“Let me be very clear, we have no reason to believe nor speculate that anyone in Richland Parish is currently infected with the Chinese Coronavirus,” Chamber president Scott Franklin said. “However, we feel it is not prudent to host a 400-person indoor meeting where the average age of patron is 60 years old.”

Franklin added he is disappointed in having to postpone the event at which members are able to celebrate their accomplishments during the year. However, he added that he did not expect pushing the meeting back to cause problems for the chamber.

“We are the fastest growing rural chamber in the state of Louisiana,” Franklin said. “We are also one of the most financially stable rural chambers in the state. We can easily postpone this meeting to a later date.”

He added that he has been in close contact with local, state and federal officials regarding the situation and I has the utmost confidence in their ability to handle the situation if it develops further. Franklin said the new date will be announced as soon as it is determined. However, if it isn’t possible to reschedule the banquet, all money collected so far will be returned.

“In the meantime, please be mindful of the health concerns,” Franklin urged chamber members. “Wash your hands, cover your mouth when you sneeze or cough, and don’t go to public places if you get sick. The common seasonal flu is far more prevalent in our state than coronavirus, so there is no reason to be afraid, but be responsible.”