Chamber of Commerce plans annual meeting

The Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and banquet Feb. 22 at the Rayville Civic Center.

“We are expecting a full crowd of over 300 people from all over northeast Louisiana,” chamber president Scott Franklin said. “Congressman Abraham will once again serve as our guest speaker, and we greatly appreciate his willingness to be our guest of honor during his extremely busy schedule. We would love to have tickets available for everyone in Richland Parish, but obviously there are only so many seats available in a room. All remaining tickets are first come first served, we apologize if anyone is unable to purchase a ticket on the night of the event. This massive showing of support shows just how far we have come as a Chamber and a community in the past three years of the Chamber’s existence in Richland Parish.”

Franklin said the Chamber will give an award for the 2017 Member of the Year (the 2016 award winner was Congressman Abraham), but it is also adding a new award this year for Small Business of the Year.

“This will be a great event, as the chamber would like to celebrate its many accomplishments in 2017, such as the Louisiana Economic Development Strategic Plans for Rayville and Delhi (which were award-winning and recognized by the Louisiana Secretary of Economic Development), Rayville’s very first Christmas Open House and the opening of many new Richland Parish Businesses,” Franklin said.

Additionally, that night the chamber will draw a winner for its Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Shotgun Raffle.

The Chamber is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Beretta A400 shotgun, all proceeds of which go toward the Pavilion Enclosure Project at the cemetery.

“This will prevent families of our veterans from having to bear inclement weather while attending a family members funeral,” Franklin said.

Tickets are $10 each, and can be purchased at Richland State Bank, Citizens Progressive Bank, Big Creek Traders, Cochran Clark Robinson and Thomason, Holly Ridge Rice, and the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

The program starts at 5:30 p.m., and a fried fish dinner will be served. Tickets are $30 and tables for 8 are $250.

Please contact Scott Franklin at 366-5092 for ticket purchases, which are tax deductible.

“We are so proud of where we are now, compared to where we once were when forming the chamber only three short years ago,” Franklin said. “Please join us for a great evening.”