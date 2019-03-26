Chamber banquet draws record crowd

More than 400 people attended the Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd annual chamber banquet and celebrated the many achievements of Richland Parish.

“The crux of my speech tonight is while state politics may say we don’t matter, we do matter because we win,” Chamber president Scott Franklin said. “We will win because our fantastic 100 percent volunteer board gives their heart and soul to the working people of Richland Parish. We will continue to dream as big as our imagination will allow. Did you ever believe 400 people would come to Rayville to enjoy a message of hope and promise for the future? We did, and no one, and I mean no one, is going to tell us that we don’t matter. We are the farmers, welders, small business owners and veterans of Richland Parish and we matter because we win.”

The chamber banquet was held March 21 at the Rayville Civic Center.

In addition to Franklin, speakers included Sen. Francis Thompson and Rep. Bubba Chaney, and Congressman Dr. Ralph Abraham.