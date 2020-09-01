Care and Share is an outreach ministry of the Richland Baptist Association serving the local community.

Our services have been offered more than 20 years with various sites used as we have grown. We have been at 1214 Rosa St., almost eight years. Our phone number has changed to 303-7028. Our hours of operation are Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. until noon.

We support our food pantry by selling to the general public donated clothing and household items at a discounted price, usually $1 or $2 for shirts or pants with higher prices for designer clothing. There are larger furniture items in the larger building. We accept gently used clothing, shoes, kitchenware. decorative pieces, furniture and appliances. Please call and talk to us if you have any doubt if we are accepting.

Pieces that do not sell in a few weeks are regifted to other ministries in northeast Louisiana. The people of Richland Parish are particular about what they will buy. Linens are sent to a group that remakes them into washable diapers sent to Africa and torn bedding goes to an animal rescue group. There is a crochet group working yarn into caps for distribution in Central America. Some household items are held in reserve for victims of burnouts.

We are supported by monetary donations from some of the local churches and individuals as well as by sales of thrift store items. Some churches collect certain food items like peanut butter or tuna fish. The schools, ROTC, letter carrier organization and 4H collect canned goods each fall. Sometimes sweet potato farmers or rice growers make donations of their products. We appreciate each of them. All the workers are volunteers, giving of their time to aid their community. We are of different denominations but serving the same Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

We are aided in our efforts by Brookshires gathering and loading our groceries at a discount. A local farmer usually wins an award from the Bayer Fund, netting us $2500 this year because of Cliff Mills.

Our Mangham crew members have partnered with their mayor to provide a delivery of food every other month for those who qualify. We are looking at a similar setup for Delhi since some of our clients do not have the means to get to Rayville. To qualify for a regular food distribution requires a bit of paperwork including identification, proof of income, a utility bill and applying for food stamps. An emergency distribution may be needed but referral is requited.

Since the virus emerged, we have to protect our volunteers and the community by limiting the number of people allowed in the buildings. Volunteers work on Mondays and Thursdays preparing items for sale. Drop offs may be made then. We have a new building with a hinged flap for bagged or bundled donations. Please, no loose items. Masks are required to be worn on site. We all want a healthy community.

We never know what will be on the sale floor. Someone will ask for a certain kitchen appliance and we have none that day, but one materializes the next week.

If you’ve shopped with us before, come again. If you’ve never been, come explore one Tuesday or Friday morning. If you have need of us, let us serve.