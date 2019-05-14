Bunnitt honored by retired teachers

The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association presented Ola Bunnitt with the Name of Fame award at its Spring Meeting on April 30.

The Name of Fame award is presented to an active LRTA member who is involved in the organization.

Bunnitt earned her bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University. Upon graduation, she began teaching in Richland Parish. She taught first grade for 15 years at Eula D. Britton High School. Bunnitt went on to teach first grade, fourth grade and Chapter 1 Reading at Start High School for 16 years.

After retiring, Bunnitt became a volunteer tutor at Plans Learning Center in Rayville.

She also assisted with student reading at Rayville Primary School. Bunnitt previously worked at New Vision Academy in Monroe.

Bunnitt is the president of the Richland Parish Retired Teachers Association, a local unit of retired teachers affiliated with LRTA. Bunnitt has also served as president of the Women’s Missionary Society and the Steward Board.

She was the Monroe District Recording Steward of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and is a member of its “Hall of Fame.”

Bunnitt was married to the late Robert Bunnitt, Jr. She has three children, Yvette, Andre and Vonda.

The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is a nonprofit organization that is devoted to protecting and enhancing benefits for individuals receiving retirement benefits from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.

For more information about LRTA, visit lrta.net.