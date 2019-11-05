Breast Cancer Awareness Day observed

Rayville Community Churches and Pink Project of Delhi Hospital hosted the Breast Cancer Awareness at the Rayville-Rosenwald / Eula D. Britton H.S. Alumni Association Building in Rayville.

The building was beautifully decorated in pink with symbols of breast cancer. The attendees enjoyed an array of delicious food while fellowshipping with friends. Caring Angels, UL M Pharmacy students, Richardson Hospital. Delhi Hospital Pink Project, and Celebrating Life After Breast Cancer Support Group provided tables of valuable health information and giveaways.

Organizers said they appreciated all the program participants and everyone who attended. Mayor Harry Lewis set the tone welcoming everyone from the City of Rayville and also read a proclamation declaring Oct. 5 Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Rayville. Dr. Latrice Roberts, Northeast Louisiana Health Clinic-Rayville, was the dynamic speaker who educated the attendees on various aspects of Breast cancer.

The afternoon closed with the excitement of door prizes from various local businesses and individuals.

Committee members included Olla Bunnitt, Wanda Broussard, Martha Garrison, Charlene Good, Martha Hunter, Marie Lewis, Gloria Lawson, Mary Neustadter Violet Stovall, Shirley Miller, Jessie Turner and Irma Winston, chairperson Annie Ruth S. Staten and co-chairperson Vonda Turner.

Although Breast Cancer Awareness month has ended, women and men are still encouraged to practice preventive breast health through monthly self-breast exams, clinical exams by their doctor and mammograms.