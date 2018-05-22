Boy Scouts post camp schedule

The Louisiana Purchase Council, Boy Scouts of America has announced its summer camp schedule for 2018.

Boy Scout Camp for sixth through 12th graders will be held from June 10-16 at Camp T.L. James near Downsville and June 17-23 at Camp Attakapas near Trout.

The program will include the opportunity to work on more than 35 merit badges including canoeing, emergency preparedness, fish and wildlife management, shotgun shooting, small boat sailing, snorkeling, and wilderness survival. Also, youth will have opportunities to swim and use the climbing tower.

The cost is $225 per registered Scout.

Cub Scout Resident Camp with the theme Amazing Cub Scout Race Camp will be held for first through fifth graders June 24-27 at Camp T.L. James, near Downsville.

Activities will archery, bb gun shooting, crafts, fishing, hiking, swimming, and rock climbing on climbing tower and more.

The cost is $125 per registered Scout.

Cub Scout Day Camp with the theme STEM Camp will be held for first through fifth graders July 7 and July 14 at Black Bayou National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe.

Times are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.

The cost per registered Scout is $40

For more information on the Louisiana Purchase Council Summer Camp schedule or to register online, go to http://www.louisianapurchasecouncil.org or call 325-4634.