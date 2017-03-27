Bouef River S&WC nominations open

The opening of the Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Election nomination period will be April 1-30.

For individuals interested in serving, nomination petitions can be obtained at the Boeuf River Soil and Water Conservation District, 141 Industrial Loop, Rayville, LA 71269 (located in the Richland Parish USDA Service Center) Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Elections will be held on June 10.

For more information call 728-2081 ext.3.