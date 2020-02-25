Bouef River DAR names Good Citizens winners

Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, met Feb. 10, 2020 in the lovely home of Angela Hales with Dora Heath as co-hostess.

Six members and nine quests enjoyed delicious refreshments before the program.

Regent Mary Grantham Griffen called the meeting to order, leading the DAR Ritual. Jamie Harrell played the Star Spangled Banner.

The program was hosting the winners of the Good Citizens Essay competition. Two of the five winners from the five high schools attended. From Riverfield Academy was Garrett Brakefield, his mom, Chastity Brakefield, and his counselor, Kellie Prine. From Mangham High School was Leah Waller, her mom, Tina Waller, her counselor, Tara Smith, and her principal, Bobbie Jo Futch. Leah is the parish winner and the Northeast District winner.

Delhi Charter winner was Casey Morgan. The Delhi High School winner was Janayazhia Johnson, and the Rayville High School winner was Dylan Smith. These three had other engagements.

After the program, Mary Grantham Griffen conducted teh business meeting. Angela Hales and Mary Pruitt read the letter from the President General Denise D. Van Buren.

Mary Griffen read the letter from our State Regent Charlotte White. LSDAR State conference is March 19-22. This is the 100th year for the 19th Amendment passed Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote.

Charlotte Sims read the minutes of the last meeting. Gayle Waller reported on the literacy program. Members gave books for her to give to Delhi Elementary kindergarten, Mrs. Amy Dixon’s class, Sterlington Middle School and the Northeast Veteran’s Home in Monroe. Jamie Harrell read the thank you note from Mrs. Dixon’s class.

The next meeting is March 16.