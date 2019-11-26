Boeuf River names Good Citizen winners

Beouf River Chapter, NSDAR, has named Leah Waller of Mangham High School as the winner of its Good Citizen competition for 2020.

One senior from each school was selected by faculty members and classmates as a student who best demonstrates the qualities of a good citizen. Those qualities are dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The Boeuf River Chapter of the DAR would like to congratulate school winners Cloe Morgan of Delhi Charter School, Janayzhia Johnson of Delhi High School, Leah Waller of Mangham High School, Dylan Smith of Rayville High School and Garrett Brakefield of Riverfield Academy.

These students were asked to submit information that showed how they have demonstrated the qualities of a Good Citizen along with letters of recommendations and an essay. This was sent for judging and Beouf River Chapter selected Waller as the overall winner.

Waller is the daughter of Brad and Tina Waller. She has been extremely active in school, church and the community.

She is president the Spanish Club and Fellowship of Christian Students. She is a cheerleader and a member of the softball team.

She has volunteered as a counselor at Camp Ci-Yo-Ca. She also volunteers to help raise money to put on a free summer camp for 115 students age 6-13 from Delhi Elementary along with many other activities.

To quote the judge this year, “Her essay submission was phenomenal.”

The DAR wishes to offer a special thank you to the guidance counselors in each of the five schools. They helped coordinate the selection of their school winners as well as supervising the essay portion of the competition.