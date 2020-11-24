Boeuf River DAR chapter names citizenship winners

Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, has announced its school and parish Good Citizen winners for 2021.

One senior from each school has been selected as the DAR Good Citizen for 2021. They were selected by faculty members and classmates as a student who best demonstrates the qualities of a Good Citizen. Those qualities are dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The Boeuf River Chapter of the DAR would like to congratulate school winners Kolton Kelley of Delhi Charter School, Jakyra Allen of Delhi High School, Alayna Russell of Mangham High School, Kylie Wicker of Rayville High School and Mary Madilynn Bennett of Riverfield Academy.

These students were asked to submit information for judging which showed how they have demonstrated the qualities of a Good Citizen along with letters of recommendations and an essay.

The overall Beouf River Chapter of the DAR winner is Alayna Russell of Mangham High School. She is the daughter of Clay and Becky Russell.

Russell has a 4.0 GPA and has completed 36 dual enrollment hours which she plans to use at Louisiana Tech next year. She was elected Homecoming Queen this year and is Mangham High School Student of the Year.

She also serves as President of the Beta Club and is a member of the National Honor Society and National Spanish Society.

She is a very active member of River of Life Church volunteering in many activities as well as mission trips. Her information has been sent to the District Level for competition.

Boeuf River Chapter, NSDAR, would like to offer a special thank you to the guidance counselors in each of the five schools. They helped coordinate the selection of their school winners as well as supervising the essay portion of the competition.