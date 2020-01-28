Body of missing man found in Franklin Parish

Remains of Joshua Charles Berry, a Richland Parish man who has been missing since the fall of 2012, have been found in Franklin Parish.

Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb said on Nov. 11, 2019, a man hunting north of Baskin, in Franklin Parish, found what was later confirmed to be human skeletal remains. Investigators responded to the area and collected evidence.

Law enforcement from the Franklin and Richland parish sheriff’s offices met with the Berry family and discussed that the remains were a possible match due to the proximity of the remains to where his truck was found in September 2012.

The evidence was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services Laboratory for positive identification and analysis.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office received confirmation Jan. 22, that DNA analysis identified the remains as belonging to Joshua Charles Berry of Rayville. Berry was last seen Sept. 13, 2012.

Cobb and Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gelley met with Berry’s family once verification of the DNA match was received from the Crime Lab.

The evidence was found approximately one-half mile across Watson Road from where the truck was located in 2012.

“We will continue to review evidence as it becomes available and follow any new leads that arise in addition to information previously reported,” Sheriff Cobb said. “I can’t imagine a family not knowing the whereabouts or welfare of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Berry.”

Sheriff Gilley stated the RPSO is working closely with the FPSO on this case and also expressed condolences to the Berry family.