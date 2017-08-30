Beef producers field day set near Mangham

Beef producers will gain a wealth of information on ways to improve their pastures as well as tips on managing their bulls at the annual Northeast Louisiana Beef and Forage Field Day on Sept. 21 at Goldmine Plantation.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program at 9 a.m. and lunch provided, said LSU AgCenter agent Keith Collins, one of the coordinators of the field day.

Collins said other topics will include internal parasites, grass height and maturity effects on hay quality and quantity, insurance options for cattle and hay producers and a hay bale weight contest.

Directions to the farm:

From Winnsboro: Take Highway 618 (Lone Cedar Road) west 6 miles and veer right (north) on Highway 135, then 1.6 miles to Goldmine Plantation.

From Mangham: From Highway 15 (U.S. 425), take Highway 132 west 5.7 miles, turn left (south) on Highway 135, then 8.5 miles to Goldmine.

From Monroe: Take Highway 15 east to Alto, turn right (south) at Alto on Highway 135, then 11.2 miles to Goldmine.

For more information, contact Jim McCann at 318-649-2663, Keith Collins at 318-728-3216, Jason Holmes at 318-368-9935 or Wink Alison at 318-435-2903.