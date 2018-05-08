Barham seeks election to judge’s bench

Assistant District Attorney Will Barham formally announced his candidacy for District Court Judge.

A special election was called for Nov. 6 to fill the remainder of the terms of former District Judges Terry Doughty and Jimbo Stephens. Doughty was appointed by President Trump to serve as Federal District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana while Stephens was elected to serve as Appellate Court Judge for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

“I am running to ensure the people of the Fifth Judicial District have a judge they can count on to put the safety of our citizens first by working with law enforcement in the never-ending fight against crime,” Barham said.

Barham serves the 5th Judicial District, which consists of Franklin, Richland, and West Carroll Parishes as a prosecutor under District Attorney Mack Lancaster. He is the lead assistant district attorney for Franklin Parish, and handles all criminal prosecutions in District Court. During his tenure in Franklin Parish alone, Barham has secured over 3000 successful criminal convictions.

“I am dedicated to public service. I support our Constitution and believe that everyone should be treated with fairness and respect,” he said. “As district judge, I will work to maintain the confidence of the people in the integrity of their Court system.”

Prior to devoting his practice entirely to criminal prosecution, Barham maintained a general private law practice in Rayville, handling a wide range of civil and criminal matters.

From the beginning of his career, Barham has volunteered to serve the public, oftentimes pro bono.

While at Loyola Law School, he served as a clerk to Justice Chet Traylor of the Louisiana Supreme Court and volunteered to work with the Loyola Law Clinic in Orleans Parish Criminal Court after Hurricane Katrina. He serves on the board of Northeast Louisiana Substance Abuse and actively participates in the Fifth District Drug Court Program, the Wellspring, and the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association.

Barham is a graduate of Riverfield Academy and the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He lives in Start with his wife, Sara Barrett Barham, who is a practicing pharmacist.