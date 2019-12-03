Authorities make armed robbery arrest

Local authorities recently aided the West Monroe Police Department in apprehending a fugitive.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Nov. 18 by the West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance in serving arrest warrants on 18-year-old Glynntavis Bland on charges of armed robbery and attempted second degree murder.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rayville Police Department located Bland at a residence in Rayville.

Bland was arrested without incident and booked into the Richland Parish Detention on the West Monroe warrants. His bond was set at $550,000.