Authorities make armed robbery arrest

Tue, 12/03/2019 - 3:26pm

Local authorities recently aided the West Monroe Police Department in apprehending a fugitive.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Nov. 18 by the West Monroe Police Department requesting assistance in serving arrest warrants on 18-year-old Glynntavis Bland on charges of armed robbery and attempted second degree murder.   

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rayville Police Department located Bland at a residence in Rayville. 

Bland was arrested without incident and booked into the Richland Parish Detention on the West Monroe warrants.  His bond was set at $550,000.

