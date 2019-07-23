Artifact ID event set at Poverty Point

Have you found any neat projectile points, beads, plummets, pottery, or ceramic objects that you want to show off?

Are you unsure of what you’ve found?

Visitors are invited to share their finds as part of an Artifact ID program Aug. 3 at Poverty Point World Heritage Site. On-site specialists will help you better understand the artifacts you find in your fields or along the banks of waterways. This program will be offered from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Participants should check in at the museum for this special program; and while waiting to speak with the specialists, take a look at some of the artifacts found at Poverty Point.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE. The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888-926-5292 toll free or 926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.