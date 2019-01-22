Arrests made in Oak Grove shooting

Three Oak Grove men have been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Two teens from Oak Grove met a group of individuals at the Oak Grove Rodeo Arena for an unknown reason at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20. During this interaction with the suspects, 17-year-old Chandler C. Erskine of Oak Grove and another teenager were shot. Erskine was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other teenager was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.

Louisiana State Police Detectives along with the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation into the homicide and robbery. Investigators from both agencies, along with several other local agencies, worked together to develop leads in the case.

Three men were arrested in connection to this case on Jan. 21.

LeJominek Woodruff, 20, Westly Freeman, 18, and James Turner, 21, all from Oak Grove, were arrested and charged with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and armed robbery.

“Without the help of the State Police and the other local agencies this investigation may still be ongoing” stated West Carroll Parish Sheriff Jerry Philly. “All of these agencies worked tirelessly to ensure that the people responsible for this crime were caught and arrested before any other crimes could be committed by these individuals.”