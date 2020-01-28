Arrest made following S-Mart armed robbery

An arrest has been made following the Jan. 16 armed robbery of the S-Mart convenience store in Bee Bayou.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendrix Matthews, 31, on Jan. 22 in connection with the robbery.

Matthews, at the time of the armed robbery, was awaiting sentencing in March for a conviction of a being a felon in possession of a firearm where he was facing a nine-year jail sentence.

In addition to the armed robbery charge, Matthews was also charged with simple escape, attempted car jacking, two counts of battery of a police officer, two counts of resisting arrest and trespassing.

Matthews was then booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center where he is being held a bond amount set at $319,500.