Arrest made following burglary investigation

The Rayville Police Department has made an arrest and recovered items stolen during a recent burglary.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson Sr. advised the Rayville Police Department received a call from a subject at 5:20 p.m. July 26 advising there had been a burglary on Scott Street. The caller advised the homeowner was her mother and she was out of town. Rayville Police Officer Barbara Carroll went to the residence and met the homeowner’s daughter.

When the homeowner returned, a thorough inventory was taken of items that had been taken from the residence. Numerous electronics, jewelry, bicycles, tools and a firearm had been taken from the residence.

The total value of all items taken was more than $3,000.

The case was turned over to Rayville Police Investigator Timothy Colvin, who was able to locate some of the stolen property and return it to the homeowner. Upon further investigation, Colvin began developing a suspect.

Based upon his investigation Colvin was able to locate and arrest Christopher Williams, 36, of 402 Scott St., Rayville, on Aug. 4. Williams was transported to the Rayville Police Department for questioning. While at the Rayville Police Department, Williams escaped custody and a manhunt was started for Williams.

The Rayville Police Department was advised of the whereabouts of Williams on Aug. 5. Rayville police officers and deputies from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office went to the location and were able to locate Williams. After a brief foot chase, Rayville Police K-9 Sergeant Phillip Chowns, Rayville Police Sergeant Quatez White and Richland Parish K-9 Deputy Robert Colvin were able to apprehend Williams.

Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center. Williams was arrested, charged and booked on charges of aggravated burglary, theft less than $1,000, simple escape, resisting by flight, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of failure to appear.