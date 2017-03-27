Area marketing workshops slated

Louisiana farmers and fishermen will have an opportunity to learn how to market to local groceries, restaurants, schools and institutions during one-day workshops presented by the LSU AgCenter.

“The MarketReady training workshops are an important tool for any producer in the agricultural field,” LSU AgCenter extension associate Alessandro Holzapfel said.

The workshops will provide producers with marketing strategies and good business practices that are necessary in today’s business climate.

“We are interested in meeting and working with producers of fruits, vegetables and other specialty crops. However, we also hope to see producers of meat and dairy products and fishermen at these events,” Holzapfel said. “Anyone who is interested in learning more about how to best go about selling their products in more ways than just the local farmers market should attend.”

The training will include sessions focusing on communicating and building lasting relationships with buyers; business practices such as invoicing, insurance and delivery; and marketing strategies with a specific focus on pricing and packaging.

Participants also will have the opportunity to interact with a panel of local buyers, such as chefs and grocers.

“This allows attendees to ask questions and hear what buyers are looking for from the people they are hoping to do business with,” Carl Motsenbocker, professor of horticulture and sustainable agriculture in the LSU AgCenter School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences, said.

Each workshop will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m.

Workshops are scheduled in Winnsboro on April 27 and Monroe on April 28.

Admission to the MarketReady training is free, but participants are required to register online at the following sites:

• Winnsboro: https://marketreadywnr.eventbrite.com; and

• Monroe: https://marketreadymlu.eventbrite.com