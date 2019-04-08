April activities planned at Poverty Point park

Poverty Point World Heritage Site has scheduled a pair of activities during the upcoming weeks.

Visitors to Poverty Point World Heritage Site are invited to take part in a ranger-led demonstration of crafting prehistoric-styled pottery similar to the pieces which the Native Americans fashioned more than 3,500 years ago.

The event will begin with the demonstration at 10:30 a.m. April 13. Afterward, visitors can try their hand at making their own pottery until noon.

Attendees can try their hand at creating items such as figurines, decorated artistic objects, coiled clay pots, and clay pipes – inspired by those that have been excavated from the site. All of the clay and other materials needed for making this primitive pottery will be provided, so no special equipment is required except your hands and creativity. It is recommended to wear or bring appropriate clothes for working with potentially messy clay.

Then, on April 20, Poverty Point World Heritage Site will present a bird hike at 9:30 a.m. The program will consist of a two-mile hike around the tram road and some wooded areas off the tram road, where local bird enthusiast, Roselie Overby will discuss the different birds seen along the route.

The vast grassy areas attracts killdeer, meadow larks, robins, starlings, while the wooded area with many vines for food attract different birds. Seasonally migrating hawks and other birds stop for food, shelter and rest at the site. Visitors are welcome to bring a snack or lunch to be eaten afterward at the designated picnic area.

Bring a pair of binoculars along with comfortable walking shoes and water. Beginners and experienced bird watchers will learn to appreciate Poverty Point World Heritage Site for the many kinds of birds found on the site.

Poverty Point World Heritage offers the visitors the opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC. The $4 admission fee provides access to the area museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and older) are admitted free.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on La. 577. Poverty Point World Heritage Site is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p. m.

For more information call 1-888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 in the Epps area or follow the site on Facebook.