April 4 elections will be postponed until summer

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has rescheduled the April 4 elections until June 20 due to COVID-19.

In addition to the candidates seeking the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, one local election was on the ballot.

Richland Parish Hospital Service District No. 1-A will ask voters to continue to levy 10.47 mills on all property subject to taxation in the district through the year 2030 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010 .

The property tax raises an estimated $822,697.68 per year for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, improving and operating the hospital facilities including the purchase of equipment.

The April 4 election will now be held on June 20. Early Voting will be conducted June 6 through June 13 (excluding Sunday, June 7).

The May 9 Municipal General election will be held on July 25. Early Voting will be conducted July 11 through July 18 (excluding Sunday, July 12).

Louisiana law allows for the postponement of an election due to an emergency or common disaster occurring before or during a regularly scheduled or special election.

“I have certified that a state of emergency exists, and requested that the governor issue an executive order postponing the spring elections,” Secretary Ardoin said. “The two-month delay will allow our office to continue to procure necessary supplies to put the state in the best possible posture to conduct elections.”

Listed below are a few of the CDC recommendations for elections and election officials:

• Stay at home if you have fever, respiratory symptoms, or believe you are sick.

• Practice hand hygiene frequently: wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces with household cleaning spray or wipe: including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc.

• Disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated with germs after cleaning: A list of products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims is available at epa.gov.

Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims are expected to be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products.

• Clean and disinfect voting-associated equipment (e.g., voting machines, laptops, tablets, keyboards) routinely.