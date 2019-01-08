Annual MLK parade, banquet slated Jan. 21

The Martin Luther King Memorial Society will have its annual Dr. King holiday activities Jan. 21.

This year’s banquet will be held free of charge at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Rayville Civic Center. The guest speaker is Pastor Vance A. Price of New Saint James Baptist Church of Monroe. This year’s theme is “Let’s Finish the Dream.” All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The parade begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 21, led by grand marshal Coach Johnny “Mack” Brown. There will be no youth activities and programs following the parade due to the banquet being held on Monday evening at 6 p.m.

All churches, schools, fraternities, sororities, businesses, and other organizations are asked to have a parade entry. First, second, and third place winners will be awarded with a trophy for the best floats. Floats will be judged on the following: originality, theme, neatness, and the details of the overall appearance. The winners will be announced, and trophies will be distributed at the end of the parade.

All other entries, motorcycles, horse riders, dancers, cars, walkers, marching bands, etc., should reflect the spirit, philosophy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The entry fees for the parade are as follows: floats - $25, cars/trucks/van/SUV - $10, horse per person - $5, walking unit - $5, three-wheelers - $5 each and motorcycles - $5 each

Participants are asked to please bring candy for the parade.

Entry forms may be picked up from members Novelette Dorsey, 267-6518; Phyllis Dorsey, 334-2428; Freddy Rivers, 237-7887; and Freda Kennedy, 334-5111.

The schools, school board, and most offices will be closed in observance of this holiday. Please take this opportunity in sharing the legacy of Dr. King with our children and the community.

Donations are asked to help fund these activities. The Martin Luther King Memorial Society is accepting donations now and would like to have all other donations by Jan. 15=. Please make check or money order payable to: MLK Memorial Society, PO Box 595, Rayville, La. 71269.

Parade entry deadline is Jan. 18. All floats should report at 9 a.m. in front of the Rayville High School parking lot. The parade will proceed down Martin Luther King Street, then onto Louisa and proceed down the regular parade route and end at the Rayville Civic Center. Organizers are hoping to have a safe King’s holiday parade.