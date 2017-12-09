Annual legislative dove hunt draws crowd to Richland

Sen. Francis Thompson hosted his 43rd annual Legislative Dove Hunt and Reception this past weekend.

The event began Friday night with a reception held at Vantage Tower Ballroom in Monroe.

The reception featured the best dishes from the Northeast Louisiana Restaurant Association with 14 restaurants participating.

The crowd totaled approximately 150-175. Visitors were from all over Northeast Louisiana and across the state who travel to Monroe each year for the reception and hunt.

Wayne Smart of Start and owner of Fred’s in Delhi, was the featured entertainment and shared his amazing vocal talents for the crowd.

Saturday’s barbecue was hosted by Dick and Terri Brown of 4-B Ranch in Tendel. The crowd enjoyed barbecue by Podnuh’s BBQ and door prizes given by some of Delhi’s businesses.

Hunters traveled to Richland Parish and enjoyed a great hunt thanks to host Fred Scott Franklin who graciously lead the hunters to dry ground to hunt on.

Sen. Thompson and staff wish to thank the many volunteers who step in each year to make the dove hunt and reception a success, and to the many constituents and supporters from across the state who make serving the citizens of Senate District 34 possible.