Alumni honor history

The Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Association will celebrate Black History Month with an open house Feb. 17 at the alumni center.

Browsing and fellowship will begin at 1 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m.

“Please join us to see the many improvements and additions that have been made to our Alumni Center,” spokesperson Annie Staten said. “View the history of our school along with photos, class rosters and two trophy cases full of awards. We invite you to become a member of the Alumni Association and will be accepting membership dues during the open house, and at any time.”

You don’t have to be a graduate or have attended the school in order to become a member. The organization accepts all who wish to preserve the legacy of this last remaining building from Rayville Colored/Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton High School.