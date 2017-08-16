Advanced jamboree tickets on sale at RHS

Rayville High School will participate in the third Annual Eddie Robinson High School Jamboree at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Grambling State University.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the RHS school office for $10 dollars.

In addition to all proceeds going to the RHS football program, the advance tickets are cheaper than the $15 charged the day of the game.

Game passes may be purchased at the RHS main office during school business hours through Aug. 25.

Game one will begin at 2 p.m., featuring Lincoln Prep vs. Ferriday.

Game two begins at 4 p.m. between Northwest and Rayville.

Game three of the jamboree begins at 6 p.m., pairing Calvary Baptist with Oak Grove.

Game four will start at 8 p.m. and features Union Parish against West Ouachita.