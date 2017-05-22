Accident leaves one woman dead

Richland Parish Sheriffs Office deputies, along with Ward 1 Fire Department and Northeast Ambulance responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle crash at 3:37 p.m. May 17 on Ferguson Road south of Delhi.

The investigation showed a 2002 Toyota Echo driven by Nona L. Bailey, 75, of Vicksburg, Miss., was traveling east bound in the 700 block of Ferguson Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, hitting an embankment causing it to roll over.

Bailey, who was not restrained, was airlifted to Richardson Medical Center in Rayville and later transported to Rapides General in Alexandria, where she succumbed to her injuries this morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. May 18.

The Richland Parish Sheriffs Office is still investigating this crash.