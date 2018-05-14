Accident leaves one child dead

A child is dead after succumbing to injuries he received during a crash May 8 near Bee Bayou.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. May 8, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at the Bee Bayou exit.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 GMC Yukon, driven by 33-year-old Trina Robinson of Houma, was traveling west on I-20 when she attempted to take the Bee Bayou exit.

While taking the exit, Robinson negotiated a slight right hand curve and began to lose control. After losing control, she overcorrected, drove off the roadway, and began to overturn.

A passenger in the Yukon, 6-year-old Sevanti Robinson of Houma, was seriously injured during the crash and taken to a local hospital. A short time later, he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Robinson was properly restrained in a booster seat at the time of the crash. During the crash, four other passengers were inside the vehicle and received minor/moderate injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury.

In 2018, Troop F has investigated 14 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths.