Accident claims one life

Tue, 07/21/2020 - 3:32pm

A one-vehicle accident has claimed the life of a Tallulah man.

Shortly before 3 a.m. July 21 Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on Louisiana Highway 135 at James Brown Road in Richland Parish.

The crash claimed the life of a Tallulah man.

 The initial investigation revealed a Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 37-year-old Nicholas Brewer, was traveling west on LA Hwy 135.  For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a culvert.  After impact with the culvert, the vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames with Brewer still inside. 

 The crash remains under investigation.

 In 2020, Troop F has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.

