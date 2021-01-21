Accident claims life of Epps woman

A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of an Epps woman today.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Jan. 21, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 17 just north of Delhi.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Kristopher Plumley of Pioneer, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 17. For reasons still under investigation, Plumley drove his vehicle into the southbound lane and struck a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, driven by 35-year-old Victoria Gordon of Epps.

Gordon, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Plumley, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in five deaths.