Accident claims life of Bastrop man

An accident on the I-20 has claimed the life of a Bastrop man.

Shortly before 8:20 p.m. Oct. 28, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 just west of Delhi.

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Dodge Ram, driven by 62-year-old Roger May, was traveling westbound on Interstate 20. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and impacted a bridge overpass. After impact with the overpass, the vehicle traveled across both lanes of travel and into the grass median. May, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 42 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths.