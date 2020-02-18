Abraham to address Richland Chamber

The fourth annual Richland Chamber Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 19 at the Rayville Civic Center.

“This year we are expecting another record crowd, as the Richland Chamber has become the fastest growing rural chamber in the State of Louisiana,” Chamber of Commerce chairman Scott Franklin said.

Congressman Ralph Abraham will once again be the keynote speaker, but the chamber will also hear from Senator Katrina Jackson and Representative Francis Thompson.

“This year’s banquet will highlight the many accomplishments we’ve achieved in Richland Parish in 2019, which was a stellar year for economic growth,” Franklin said, adding that the chamber members and volunteers have been the key to the organization’s success. “In five short years of existence, we have created a thriving, financially stable organization that operates on a 100 percent volunteer basis, at zero cost to the taxpayer. We are extremely proud of this, but our success would be impossible without your unwavering support.”

He added that tickets to the banquet are in extremely short supply, as all tables are already sold out.

“We do have a small number of individual tickets left on sale, which are $30 per person and dinner will be provided. Please let me know as soon as possible if you would like to buy tickets, because they will be gone in a week or less,” Franklin said.

For information or tickets, call the chamber at 318-728-5955 or e-mail richlandparishchamber@gmail.com.