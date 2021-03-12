Two killed in one-vehicle crash south of Waterproof

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash shortly after 7 a.m. March 5 on US Hwy 65 just south of Waterproof.

This crash claimed the life of both the unrestrained driver and passenger.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Nissan Altima, driven by 29-year-old Anjelica Johnson of Woodville, MS, was traveling south on US Hwy 65 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the northbound lane. The vehicle traveled onto the shoulder and struck a bridge rail which caused it to begin to overturn.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 21-year-old Maxx Harstad of Ferriday, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in 12 deaths.