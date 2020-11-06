Tensas voters elect local, state officials Nov. 3

Tensas Parish voters faced a full slate of candates when they went to the polls Nov. 3.

In local elections, Matthew Alexander won the race for St. Joseph mayor by 62 percent with 329 votes to Vivian Hiner’s 120 and Diane Yarrington’s 78.

In the race for St. Joseph alderman in District A, John Lewis won by 63 percent with 40 votes to Undrea Hodge’s 24.

The Newellton’s mayor’s race ended in a runoff with Timothy Tuner receiving 231 votes for 43 percent and Calvin Ransome coming in with 22 percent with 120 votes. In addition, James Fuller had 104 votes for 19 percent while Johnny Daves had 16 percent with 87 votes.

Johnny Gales was elected police chief in Newellton by 72 percent with 385 votes to Rocco Furello’s 147.

Ben Britton Jr., won the race for Newelton District 1 Alderman with by 52 percent with 62 votes to Frankie Robinson’s 58.

Deborah Parson won the position of alderman in Newellton District 2 by 58 percent with 59 votes to Edwin Britt’s 42.

The race for Newellton District 4 alderman went to a run off with Mattie Sampson in first place by 40 percent with 35 votes and Richard Harris in second at 24 percent with 22 votes while Jeffrey Ford had 17 votes for 19 percent and Wanda Smith had 15 votes for 17 percent.

Jacquelin Hankins won the race for alderman in Newellton District 5 by 58 percent with 74 votes while Jeraldine London had 27 percent with 34 votes and Trista Furello had 15 percent with 24 votes.

In the race for 6th Judicial District Court, Div. A judge, Angela Claxton and Linda Watson each received 50 percent of the vote. Claxton had 4,564 votes to Watson’s 4,553. In Tensas Parish, Watson had 63 percent with 1,494 votes to Claxton’s 866.

In the race for 6th Judicial District Court, Div. B judge, Laurie Brister won by 59 percent with 5,655 votes to Joy Jackson’s 3,851. In Tensas, Brister had 58 percent with 1,316 votes to Jackson’s 965.

In the race for 6th Judicial District Court District Attorney, James Paxton won by 72 percent with 6,897 to Moses Williams’s 2,672. In Tensas, Paxton had 78 percent with 1,897 votes to Williams’ 528.

In the race for Justice of the Peace in Ward 3, Debbie Bottley won by 63 percent with 366 votes to 214.

Meanwhile, in the presidential election Donald Trump and Mike Pence received 62 percent of the vote with 1,157,463 votes while Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris received 37 percent with 687,582 votes. Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen received 1 percent with 18,579 votes. The other 10 candidates failed to gain at least one percent.

In Tensas Parish, Biden and Harris received 52 percent of the vote with 1,326 while Trump and Pence received 47 percent with 1,195 votes. The other candidates received less than one percent of the vote.

Bill Cassidy swept the race for U.S. Senator with more than 60 percent of the vote statewide.

Statewide, Cassidy had 62.38 percent with 1,140,213 votes while Adrian Perkins had 16.97 percent with 310,212 votes, Derrick “Champ” Edwards had 10.43 percent with 190,687 votes, Antoine Pierce had 2.36 percent with 43,229 votes, Dustin Murphy had 1.94 percent with 35,424 votes, David Drew Knight had 1.70 percent with 31,034 votes, Beryl Billiot had 0.87 percent with 15,848 votes, John Paul Bourgeois had 0.82 percent with 14,953 votes, Peter Wenstrup had 0.62 percent with 11,355 votes, Aaron C. Sigler had 0.55 percent with 10,083 votes, M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza had 0.38 percent with 6,954 votes, Melinda Mary Price had 0.36 percent with 6,610 votes, Jamar Montgomery had 0.28 percent with 5,185 votes, Reno Jean Daret III had 0.20 percent with 3,656 votes and Xan John had 0.14 percent with 2,525 votes.

In Tensas Parish, Cassidy got 60 percent of the vote with 1,209. Edwards had 22 percent with 528 votes and Adrian Perkins had 14 percent with 327 votes while Knight had three percent with 92 votes. The other candidates received one percent of the vote or less.

Luke Letlow is headed to a runoff in the race for 5th Congressional District representative with a 33.5 percent margin statewide with 101,026 votes. Lance Harris came in second with 50,207 votes for 17 percent while Sandra “Candy” Christophe was third with 49,061 votes for 16 percent.

Martin Lemelle Jr. had 10.5 percent with 31,557 votes while Scotty Robinson had 7.75 percent with 23,379 votes, Allen Guillory Sr. had 7 percent with 21,221 votes, Matt Hasty had 3.1 percent with 9,517 votes, Phillip Snowden had 3 percent with 9,232 votes and Jesse P. Lagarde had 2 percent with 6,550.

In Tensas Parish, Letlow led by 37 percent with 879 votes while Christophe had 30 percent with 709 votes and Lemelle had 11 percent with 258 votes. With less than 10 percent each Snowden had 155 votes, Harris had 118 votes, Guillory had 88 votes, Lagarde had 62, Robinson had 59 and Hasty had 46.

Foster Campbell was re-elected to the Public Service Commission in District five by a 51 percent margin with 176,504 votes to Shane Smiley’s 168,928. In Tensas Parish, Campbell received 70 percent of the votes with 1,641 to Smiley’s 711.

In the race for Associate Justice in the 4th Supreme Court District, Jay McCallum won by a 56.69 percent margin with 122,443 votes to Shannon Gremillion’s 93,531. In Tensas Parish, Gremillion had 53 percent with 1,015 votes to McCallum’s 891.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 (Relating to Declaring There Is No Right to and No Funding of Abortion in the Louisiana Constitution) passed statewide by a margin of 64.6 percent with 1,168,680 votes in favor of it and 640,793 against it. Tensas Parish voters supported it by 65 percent with 1,527 yes votes and 818 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 (Amending Determination of Fair Market Value of Oil or Gas Well) passed by 58.07 percent with 1,015,375 yes votes and 733,137 no votes. In Tensas Parish, it passed by 57 percent with 1,275 yes votes to 978 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 (Amending Use of Budget Stabilization Fund) passed by 54.07 percent with 942,862 yes votes to 801,068 no votes. In Tensas Parish, it passed by 58 percent with 1,305 yes votes to 948 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 (Limiting Expenditure Limit for State General Fund), failed by 54.79 percent with 933,504 no votes to 770,161 yes votes. In Tensas Parish, it failed by 56 percent with 1,241 no votes to 958 yes votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 5 (Authorizing Cooperative Endeavor Tax Exemptions) failed by 62.04 percent with 1,063,322 no votes to 650,664 yes votes. In Tensas Parish, it failed by 61 percent with 1,356 no votes to 859 yes votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 6 (Increasing the Income Limit for Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level) passed by 62.14 percent with 1,077,685 yes votes to 656,491 no votes. In Tensas Parish it passed by 61 percent with 1,358 yes votes to 884 no votes.

Constitutional Amendment No. 7 (Creating Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund) passed by 64.54 percent with 1,117,839 yes votes to no votes. In Tensas Parish, it passed by 63 percent with 1,422 yes votes to 832 no votes.

A proposition to authorize sports wagering activities passed by 61 percent with 1,377 yes votes and 886 no votes.