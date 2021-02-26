Tensas research station to host soil health forum

The LSU AgCenter Northeast Research Station will host a soil health forum on March 17.

The forum is supported by the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation and National Resource Conservation Service. The Patrick F. Taylor Foundation awarded a grant to the LSU AgCenter to fund a four-year research project on reducing nutrient runoff from crop fields.

The primary goal of the forum is to highlight and demonstrate best management practices to improve water quality and soil health, while simultaneously increasing productivity and soil sustainability.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Northeast Research Station, located at 4589 Hwy. 605 in St. Joseph. Registration also is available online at https://bit.ly/3paMFV9. The event will begin at 9 a.m.

There is no cost to attend and a boxed lunch will be provided. All presentations will be held outside and at an acceptable distance for COVID-19 requirements, and attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

The event will include field tours and an open forum and cover a variety of topics including cover crop termination and planting green, water quality monitoring, conventional versus minimum tillage, nutrient rich strips, moisture sensors, cover crop seeding rates, termination rotations, and seeding technology.

In addition to informational presentations and field tours, the 2020 Louisiana Outstanding Master Farmer will be recognized. A sign in sheet will be available at registration for producers to receive Phase 2 credit and continuing education credits for certified Master Farmers. Credits will also be given for certified crop advisors in attendance for the entire forum.

For more information, contact AgCenter conservation agronomist James Hendrix at jhendrix@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-766-3769, Donna Gentry at dsgentry@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-613-9278 or AgCenter soil scientist Lisa Fultz at lfultz@agcenter.lsu.edu or 225-366-8863.