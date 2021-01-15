Tensas pharmacy joins list for vaccinations

Fred’s Pharmacy located at 705 Plank Road, St. Joseph, is one of 209 vaccine providers across the state in the process of receiving very limited doses of COVID vaccine.

These 209 providers – including 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers and nine healthcare sites – represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

This is an increase of 102 providers that eligible residents can access since the first round of vaccines.

While the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.

These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

• Persons ages 70 years or older;

• Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff;

• Urgent care clinic providers and staff;

• Community care clinic providers and staff;

• Behavioral health clinic providers and staff;

• Dialysis providers and clients=;

• Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients;

• Dental providers and staff; and

• Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools.

Participating providers must make available vaccine available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

In Tensas Parish, Fred’s Pharmacy can be contacted at 318-766-4593.

Do not arrive at a location without an appointment. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.